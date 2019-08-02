Hamza bin Laden’s death no big blow to Al-Qaeda: experts

WASHINGTON: The reported death of Osama bin Laden´s son and heir to the Al-Qaeda mantle is unlikely to do much damage to the jihadist group´s resurgence, US terror experts said Thursday.

While Hamza bin Laden was being groomed as a leader of the group his father founded and led to notoriety with the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, his death would leave the Al-Qaeda´s leadership under Ayman al-Zawahiri intact and able to continue plotting its comeback.

The circumstances of the younger Bin Laden´s death, reported by NBC News and The New York Times Wednesday, citing anonymous US officials, remain a mystery, although he is believed to have been killed in the past two years. The Times said he died in an air strike but had no information on when or where it happened, or if the US was involved. He is believed to have been in Afghanistan in recent years, but his demise has been wrongly reported more than once. The US State Department offered a $1 million bounty for him in February, although various experts say he appears to have been dead already by then. Al-Qaeda itself has been silent. “The only thing that I´m looking for is a eulogy from Al-Qaeda. It is very very rare that Al-Qaeda will not eulogize a leader,” said Katherine Zimmerman, a terrorism expert at the American Enterprise Institute who could not independently confirm the death.

Bin Laden, believed to be about 30, was singled out in 2000 as his father´s potential heir. He was seen in videos from Afghanistan training with fighters and reciting “fiery” sermons and inspirational poetry, according to a biography by Ali Soufan, a former FBI counter-terrorism specialist.