August 3, 2019
AFP
August 3, 2019

Britain's Johnson suffers first leadership blow in by-election

World

August 3, 2019

LLANELWEDD, United Kingdom: Britain´s Boris Johnson lost his first test as prime minister on Friday after his candidate was edged out by a pro-EU rival in a by-election that slims his parliamentary majority to one. Thursday´s vote in the Welsh sheep farming community of Brecon and Radnorshire offered a stark choice between a Brexit-backing candidate from Johnson´s Conservative party and a Liberal Democrat who wants to preserve Britain´s four-decade stay in the EU. Johnson dropped by the region on Tuesday to help out Chris Davies — a Conservative MP who was forced to step down after becoming embroiled in an expanses scandal. Davies protested his innocense and contested the seat again but the Liberal Democrats´ Jane Dodds received 13,826 votes to Davies´ 12,401 after having two smaller pro-EU parties back her bid.

The result extends a recent revival for the Liberal Democrats at the major parties´ expense. Its firm stand against Britain´s split from the European Union saw it come a surprise second behind populist eurosceptic Nigel Farage´s Brexit Party in the European Parliament elections in May. Farage´s candidate ate into the Conservative´s support by picking up 3,331 votes. The main opposition Labour Party — once a dominant force in Wales — came in a distant fourth with just 1,680. “My very first act as MP when I arrive in Westminster will be to find Boris Johnson wherever he is hiding and tell him loud and clear — stop playing with the futures of our communities and rule out no-deal Brexit,” a visibly relieved Dodds said.

