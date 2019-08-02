Saudi Arabia allows women to travel without male ‘guardian’ approval

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will allow women to travel abroad without approval from a male “guardian”, the government said, ending a restriction that drew international censure and prompted extreme attempts to flee the kingdom.

The landmark reform erodes the longstanding guardianship system that renders adult women as legal minors and allows their “guardians” — husband, father and other male relatives — to exercise arbitrary authority over them. The decision, following years of campaigning by activists, comes after high-profile attempts by women to escape their guardians despite a string of reforms including a historic decree last year that overturned the world´s only ban on female motorists. “A passport will be granted to any Saudi national who submits an application,” said a government ruling.

The regulation effectively allows women over the age of 21 to obtain passports and leave the country without their guardian´s permission, the pro-government Okaz newspaper and other local media reported, citing senior authorities. Women in the kingdom have long required permission from their male “guardians” to marry, renew their passports or exit the country. The reform grants women greater autonomy and mobility, the pro-government Saudi Gazette newspaper said, hailing the decision as “one giant leap for Saudi women”. The decision was met with jubilation on social media, with the hashtag “No guardianship over women travel” gaining traction and many posting humorous memes of women fleeing with suitcases and being chased by men.

“This change means women are in a way in full control of their legal destiny.” The changes announced also grant Saudi women what has long been a male entitlement — the right to officially register childbirth, marriage or divorce and to be recognised as a guardian to children who are minors.