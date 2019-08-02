After INF treaty’s demise, US seeks funds for missile tests

WASHINGTON: The United States is no longer prohibited from having ground-launched intermediate-range missiles after pulling out of an arms control treaty with Russia on Friday, but funds to test and develop the missiles may soon run out, officials say.

Washington said last year it would withdraw from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), accusing Russia of failing to comply with it. Moscow denies it has violated the treaty and says the Trump administration is pulling out because it wants to pursue a new arms race.

Within the next few weeks, the United States is expected to test a ground-launched cruise missile, and in November, the Pentagon will aim to test an intermediate-range ballistic missile. Both would be tests of conventional weapons - and not nuclear. US officials told Reuters this week that once existing funding runs out, future research and testing would be at risk because of resistance from the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. Unlike in the Senate, which is led by President Donald Trump’s Republicans, the House declined to fund the administration’s request of about $96 million for the development of the missiles in its version of a fiscal-year 2020 budget and defense policy bill. “If you cut this, you’re hampering the Department of Defense’s ability to respond to the Russian treaty violation,” said a senior U.S. defense official, describing the Pentagon’s message to Congress.