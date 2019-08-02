close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
August 3, 2019

S Korean anti-bullying campaigner wins Asia’s ‘Nobel prize’

World

August 3, 2019

MANILA: A campaigner who tackles youth suicide in South Korea, two journalists, and a human rights activist were named Friday among the winners of Asia´s equivalent of the Nobel Prize, the Ramon Magsaysay Award. Kim Jong-ki, whose 16-year-old son took his life after being bullied in school, received the 2019 award for helping South Korea face one of the developed world’s highest suicide rates. Kim, 72, was recognised for “his quiet courage in transforming private grief into a mission to protect Korea´s youth from the scourge of bullying and violence”, the Manila-based award foundation said in a statement.

