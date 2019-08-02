Hungarian doctors separate Bangladeshi twins joined at head

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DHAKA: Bangladeshi twins who were joined at the head were recovering Friday after Hungarian surgeons performed a marathon 30-hour operation to separate their skulls and brains. The three-year-old twins, named Rabeya and Rukaya, suffered from a rare embryological disorder affecting an estimated one in every five to six million births. They were “stable after the final separation,” said Andras Csokay, a neurosurgeon with the Action for Defenceless People Foundation (ADPF) that organised the 35-strong Hungarian surgical team. After the separation at Dhaka´s Combined Military Hospital, Csokay´s team began to cover the wound area with soft tissues generated by a tissue expansion process carried out in Hungary.
