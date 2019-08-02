close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
AFP
August 3, 2019

Benin court bans presidential rival from elections: judiciary

World

COTONOU: A court in Benin on Friday handed a top opposition politician a suspended six-month jail term over campaign breaches and banned him from standing for elections for five years, judicial sources said. Former prime minister Lionel Zinsou, who lives in France, was found guilty of using false documents and “exceeding” spending limits in his 2016 bid for the West African nation´s presidency. The judgement is the latest in a string of legal setbacks for rivals of President Patrice Talon, whom critics accuse of cracking down on opponents. Multi-millionaire Sebastien Ajavon, who has repeated voiced his ambitions for the top job, was sentenced in absentia to 20 years for drug trafficking in October.

