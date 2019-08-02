Taiwan president’s bodyguard smuggling scam implicates 76: spy agency

TAIPEI: More than 70 members of Taiwan´s presidential security detail have been swept up in a cigarette smuggling scandal, the island´s spy agency announced Friday, as its chief took the unusual step of appearing in public to vow a crackdown. The scandal first erupted last month when the customs administration said that an agent within President Tsai Ing-wen´s entourage tried to bring in 9,800 cigarette cartons as he returned from an official trip accompanying the island´s leader to the Caribbean. The agent pre-ordered the cigarettes online in Taiwan, stored them at an airport warehouse, and then planned to smuggle them past customs onto government vehicles as Tsai´s motorcade left, authorities said. It soon emerged that the scam was far from a one-off after China Airlines released figures showing huge amounts of duty-free cigarettes were routinely ordered during presidential visits, both for Tsai and her predecessor Ma Ying-jeou´s trips abroad.