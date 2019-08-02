close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 3, 2019

Taiwan president’s bodyguard smuggling scam implicates 76: spy agency

World

AFP
August 3, 2019

TAIPEI: More than 70 members of Taiwan´s presidential security detail have been swept up in a cigarette smuggling scandal, the island´s spy agency announced Friday, as its chief took the unusual step of appearing in public to vow a crackdown. The scandal first erupted last month when the customs administration said that an agent within President Tsai Ing-wen´s entourage tried to bring in 9,800 cigarette cartons as he returned from an official trip accompanying the island´s leader to the Caribbean. The agent pre-ordered the cigarettes online in Taiwan, stored them at an airport warehouse, and then planned to smuggle them past customs onto government vehicles as Tsai´s motorcade left, authorities said. It soon emerged that the scam was far from a one-off after China Airlines released figures showing huge amounts of duty-free cigarettes were routinely ordered during presidential visits, both for Tsai and her predecessor Ma Ying-jeou´s trips abroad.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World