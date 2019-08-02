Ratcliffe withdraws as intel chief nominee: Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Friday that Congressman John Ratcliffe, his nominee to be the next Director of National Intelligence, was withdrawing from consideration. Trump said he would announce a new nominee “shortly” to replace Dan Coats as head of the 17 agencies that make up the US intelligence community. “Our great Republican Congressman John Ratcliffe is being treated very unfairly by the LameStream Media,” Trump said in a tweet announcing Ratcliffe’s withdrawal.