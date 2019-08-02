close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 3, 2019

Ratcliffe withdraws as intel chief nominee: Trump

World

AFP
August 3, 2019

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Friday that Congressman John Ratcliffe, his nominee to be the next Director of National Intelligence, was withdrawing from consideration. Trump said he would announce a new nominee “shortly” to replace Dan Coats as head of the 17 agencies that make up the US intelligence community. “Our great Republican Congressman John Ratcliffe is being treated very unfairly by the LameStream Media,” Trump said in a tweet announcing Ratcliffe’s withdrawal.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World