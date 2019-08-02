Uber launches contest for startups

KARACHI: Ride-hailing app Uber launched Uber Pitch 2019, a nationwide competition aimed at enabling budding entrepreneurs, a statement said on Friday.

“The contest gives tech startups a platform to pitch their ideas to some of Pakistan’smost prominent tech giants,” it said.

The Uber Pitch contest, powered by Ignite in collaboration with the national incubation centers (NIC), is aimed at giving young entrepreneurs an opportunity to be guided by experienced trainers. The startups will have their ideas judged by investors and mentors during the course of the competition.

Registrations for Uber Pitch are open. Participants willing to take part need to complete an online application formbefore

August 23, 2019. The Uber Pitch team will then evaluate all applications and announce selected startups from each city that will go on to the first round called the Pitch camp. During this phase, trainers andmentors fromthe School of Leadership and Uber, respectively, will help the selected startups practice and polish the art of delivering a business pitch.