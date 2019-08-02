close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2019

Investment invited in Lanka port city

Business

KARACHI: Sri Lanka has invited investment from Pakistani businessmen and industrialists in its developing port city project, a statement said on Friday.

Assistant General Manager of CHEC Port City in Colombo Sri Lanka Simon Tham advised especially construction sector to look into the possibility of investing in the port city that will be spanning 269 hectares of reclaimed land from the sea.

Tham was talking to Junaid Esmail Makda, president of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “The development will comprise of five different precincts including the financial district, central park living, island living, themarina and the international island,” he said. “It is expected to take 25 years to complete, and the aim is for the city to be a shining rival to Hong Kong, Dubai and Singapore.”

