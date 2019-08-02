TDAP to participate in Automechanika

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will participate with Pakistan Pavilion at the Automechanika Johannesburg being held from September 18-21, 2019.

South Africa’s leading international trade fair for the automotive service industry is targeting trade visitors from the sub-Saharan region.

TDAP is providing subsidised stalls to increase the exports of auto parts, tires, products related to repair and maintenance of cars, trucks, tractors, car interiors, carwash and car care, reconditioning products and lubricants.

In last 2017 edition, 620 exhibitors from 26 countries exhibited their products. And around 12,781 buyers visited the show; among them 363 were sub-Saharan visitors.

From Pakistan, Rastgar Engineering, Atlas Battery and Diamond Tires had participated under TDAP Pavilion of Automechanika

Johannesburg 2017.