Sat Aug 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2019

Gold prices up by Rs900/tola

Business

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs900 per tola on Friday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association,

prices rose to Rs84,000 per tola. Similarly, prices of 10 gram gold increased by Rs771 to Rs72,016. Rates in the international market increased $29 per ounce to $1,436 per ounce. Jewellers Association claimed that prices in the local market were down by Rs1,500 per tola as compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

