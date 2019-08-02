Wetlands still dry; monsoon rains submerge low-lying areas

HYDERABAD: Recent monsoon rains have caused breaches in irrigation distributaries, destroying standing crops, displacing families in some low-lying areas, while fishermen depending on freshwater bodies for livelihoods are still waiting for rains, which increase fish catch. Sindh has 1,209 registered freshwater bodies, out of which many have already been declared dead as they are cut off from the irrigation system.

Politically influential people have encroached some of these dead lakes for agriculture purposes, after getting the activity legalised. A large number of fishermen families, who are natural custodians of these freshwater bodies for generations, have reportedly migrated from their ancestral abodes after losing their source of living at the hands of these people.

Sadly, many of these natural freshwater bodies and grazing fields received low or no rainfall, except Keenjhar Lake, the famous picnic resort in Thatta district. Keenjhar Lake has received enough water through rainy waterways to hopefully benefit its dependent fishing families, community activists said. “A majority of the lakes did not receive water through rains or natural feeding systems from the canals,” they added. Irshad Gandro, a community activist from around Keenjhar Lake, said, “There are 39 villages comprising 60,000 people near the lake.

Around 30 percent of the population of these villages has been engaged in fishing from the lake.” He said three rainy rivers, carrying water from far-flung mountainous areas of Sindh and Balochistan have benefitted this water body during this current spell of rain. Keeping close eye over the situation, Gandro said these natural waterways have played havoc with people residing in low lying areas. Some families in villages located near the mouths of the rivers have lost their abodes.

But, he said these rainy rivers have benefitted the lake, which has become more attractive for picnickers these days. Reports from Jhimpir along Keenjhar Lake reveal that these natural rivers swept away many cattle heads, as unaware herders resided in the catchment areas along with their animals. Mustafa Meerani, a community activist from Manchhar Lake, said earlier, government authorities used to empty the lake by releasing its available water into the Indus River through two canals before the monsoon rains. “But this year they (authorities) could not follow the practice. As a result, the water level of the lake is 11 feet, received through the MNV (Main Nara Valley) drain, which is contaminated and thus cannot be released in to the Indus, as it is already flowing with more water,” he explained. He said since the MNV drain built in 1994 carries waste water from upper parts of the country, it has contaminated the freshwater lake, depriving fishermen of their traditional source of income.

Manchhar Lake spread over 233 kilometre area used to irrigate more than 150,000 acres land for both the cropping seasons, Kharif and Rabi. But for almost two decades the freshwater lake has been facing dryness and the soil has lost its fertility due to increasing salinity and pollution. Persistent water shortage turned the largest freshwater body dead, forcing communities to stay idle at home without livelihood. Noor Muhammad Thahemor, a fishermen community activist from Jati, Sujawal district said they could not receive enough rain to have freshwater for even drinking. Sujawal district has 205 fresh water lakes, which turned dead after getting disconnecting from their natural feedings sources.

Hundreds of families, depending on these freshwaters, have migrated to other waters or adopted alternative livelihoods. He said the marine fishermen in Jati neighbourhood were catching enough fish after rains. He quoted boat crews, who said the sea has received more rains. However, lakes have dried up. He was hopeful that more rains would benefit these dried up lake beds within a week or so. Mir Hassan Mari, a community activist from Chotiari reservoir, Sanghar district also said there was not enough rain to benefit the cluster of 60 lakes near the reservoir. “The irrigation department claims to have released Nara canal water to fill this reservoir, which is supposed to supply water for cultivating lands in the area,” he added. Vinood Kumar of WWF-Pakistan Chotiari Wetland Centre said the water level at Chotiari reservoir was at dead level. “Neither there is rain nor freshwater from canals. Fishermen families are also facing problems because of a lack of fish in the reservoir.” Kumar said political will was needed to recognise that the ecosystem needed its share from the canals to maintain it.

“Hundreds of wildlife species, including mammals, birds, reptiles and insects inhabit this ecosystem, which in other areas cannot be sighted for many years due to habitat loss at all levels, including depleting forests and shrinking wetlands,” he added.

In case the irrigation department releases water to the reservoir it would need at least 10 days to fill the reservoir and benefit the community through offering new fish seed, he said. Chotiari Wetland complex comprises of around 60 freshwater lakes, out of which many have lost their natural status after getting disconnected from their feeding canal systems. Some of the waters were natural habitats of threatened crocodiles and freshwater turtle species. These water bodies need to be rehabilitated to see an increase in the numbers of valuable wildlife species, Kumar said. He urged the government to recognise the share of ecosystem to benefit wildlife species.