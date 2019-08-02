FBR unearths tax evasion restaurants, bakeries

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued notices to more than 200 key restaurants and bakeries in the metropolis, seeking details to verify their compliance with the laws to file tax returns and wealth statements, sources said on Friday.

The Regional Tax Office (RTO-II) Karachi issued notices to 214 restaurants and bakeries, directing them to provide details of sales and income tax returns. Sources said the broadening of tax base unit of RTO-II Karachi identified hundreds of restaurants and bakers, which have huge turnover, but they are not paying income tax. Sources in the tax department said hundreds of potential taxpayers, such as restaurants, bakers, sweet makers and milk shops have been identified to broaden the tax base.

In April, the FBR also found massive tax evasion worth millions of rupees by restaurants and hotels in the federal capital. The FBR has accelerated its drive to net potential taxpayers in the wake of ambitious revenue target of Rs5.5 trillion for the current fiscal year. The FBR was given the target to increase revenue collection by Rs1.7 trillion over the last fiscal year of 2018/19.

The government planned more than Rs500 billion from new taxes in the current fiscal year. The FBR fetched Rs277 billion as revenue in July 2019 against the target of Rs292 billion, witnessing a shortfall of Rs15 billion. The collection was, however, up Rs26 billion as opposed to the collection in the corresponding month a year earlier.

The FBR will have to collect Rs795 billion in the next two months (August and September) in order to achieve quarterly target of Rs1.072 trillion under the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) program. The success of $6 billion IMF loan program depends on multiple factors but the performance of FBR in the first quarter (July- Sept) will set the stage for approving the next tranche under 39 months extended fund facility of the IMF. The FBR has speeded up the broadening of tax base campaign and also extended the last date for filing income tax returns up to August 09, 2019 from August 02, 2019 for tax year 2018. The FBR has so far received 2.28 million income tax returns for tax year 2018.

The sources said the tax authorities are collecting data of the potential taxpayers from various sources. The broadening of tax base unit has already issued notices to 30 leading hospitals in the city, asking them to provide personal details of surgeons and physicians. The tax department identified that only 6,500 doctors were filing annual income tax returns out of 68,000 who are registered with Pakistan Medical and Dental Council.