Stocks fall on mutual funds weaknesses; disappointing financials

Stocks declined on Friday, closing the week on a negative note as selling from mutual funds and weak financial results with poor economic indicators eroded sentiments and further trimmed the share values, dealers said. Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said, “Stocks closed bearish as investors weighed the dismal data of 10.3 percent CPI Inflation in July 2019, which is likely to impact the SBP Policy on interest rates.”

Slump in global equities and crude oil prices after Trump announced additional tariff on China imports, as well as investor concerns over weak corporate earnings outlook played a catalytic role in the bearish close, Mehanti added. Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.54 percent or 172.70 points to close at 31,666.41 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a low of 0.79 percent or 119.86 points to end at 15,051.90 points level.

Of 311 active scrips, 145 moved up, 149 retreated, and 17 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 46.453 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 70.658 million shares in the previous session. Strategist Faisal Shaji at Standard Capital said, “KSE-100 is not performing. There is lack of volume which is not a good sign for houses. It seems that spiking interest rate is taking its toll on market among other reasons.” Increasing monthly CPI numbers might likely peak out in following months.

Nevertheless, value seekers were still looking at discounted equities at PSX with “glee” - as they say there was light at the end of the tunnel, Faisal added. Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib, said that lack of interest from investors and selling from mutual funds eroded share values. It happened because of market talks that due to decline in share values, companies were forced to ask their clients to sell their exposures for meeting the outstanding financial requirements, which triggered selling pressure, he added. Owing to weak economic numbers and lower sales of products, the financial results of most of the companies have been showing a downside, an analyst said. Market underwent selling because of drop in oil and gas exploration shares after crude oil price declined sharply globally on the US move to clamp more restrictions on imports from China. Blue-chip E&Ps went down across the board with Pakistan Oilfields Limited down 4.45 percent or Rs5.55/share, Pakistan Petroleum Limited down 3.38 percent or Rs3.48/share, Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) down 0.8 or 76 paisa, and Mari Petroleum down 0.42 percent or Rs6.37/share.

The highest gainers were Nestle Pakistan, up Rs200.00 to close at Rs5,700.00/share, and Otsuka Pakistan, up Rs8.99 to finish at Rs221.99/share. Companies that booked highest losses were Colgate Palmolive, down Rs37.60 to close at Rs1,899.00/share, and Wyeth Pakistan Limited, down Rs26.80 to close at Rs579.20/share. International Steels Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 5.045 million shares. The scrip gained Rs1.47 to close at Rs33.22/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in Unity Foods Limited recording a turnover of 1.308 million shares, whereas the scrip gained Rs0.07 to end at Rs8.94/share.