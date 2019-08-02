Regulations introduced for collateral management in agriculture sector

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday unveiled new regulations to pave way for collateral management companies in the country that would help in improving farmers’ access to finance and reducing credit risks and post-harvest losses.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) notified the Collateral Management Companies (CMC) Regulations 2019 under the Companies Act 2017 to promote warehouse receipt financing and electronic trading of agricultural commodities. “Promulgation of these regulations, in addition to providing a welldesigned collateral management system, is envisaged to complement the agenda of the government for uplifting agriculture sector which entails improved access to finance for farmers, improved farmer profitability and reduced risk for creditors through secure collateral,” it said in a statement.

Agriculture sector that accounts for 22 percent of GDP employs 42 percent of the workforce, while 66 percent of rural population earn livelihood from the sector. Around 60 percent of direct or indirect contribution in exports comes from the sector. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said agriculture sector’s growth decelerated to 0.8 percent in FY2019, well below the target of 3.8 percent, hurting the economic growth that fell to 3.3 percent from 5.5 percent in the preceding fiscal year. “Farmers faced liquidity constraints due to both escalated input prices and lower crop returns,” the SBP said in a latest report. Lack of food storage facilities and processing zones lead to significant post-harvest losses in the agriculture sector. Agriculture credit surged 22 percent year-on-year to Rs527.3 billion in the first half of the last fiscal year. The disbursement was 42.2 percent higher than the target, according to the SBP. There are, however, geographical disparities in agriculture credit as the disbursements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan still remain far from their respective targets. A CMC, through its accredited warehouses, will provide storage and preservation services for a range of agricultural commodities. Through its electronic warehouse receipt system, it will issue warehouse receipts, which can be used by farmers / depositors of agricultural commodity for financing from financial institutions and trading of electronic warehouse receipt at the exchange. “Under these regulations, any public limited company with a minimum paid-up capital of Rs200 million will be eligible for seeking permission of SECP to register as a CMC,” the SECP said. The SECP said a CMC would play an effective role in the agriculture value chain by ensuring security of collateral stored in the accredited warehouse through its robust oversight mechanism.

Earlier, the SECP through a notification dated July 2, 2019 issued draft regulations for public consultation. “During this consultative process, comprehensive deliberations were carried out with key stakeholders including the State Bank of Pakistan, Pakistan Banks Association, Pakistan Agricultural Coalition, Pakistan Mercantile Association and commercial banks,” it added. “After incorporating comments of the stakeholders, the regulations have been notified.”

Salient amendments, after public consultation, include reduction in the registration fee of a CMC, removal of requirement for periodic accreditation, easing of documentary requirements for sponsors of a CMC, allowing electronic warehouse receipt to be traded on the exchange, and according enforcement powers to the CMC for cancelling accreditation of warehouse upon occurrence of certain events. The SECP said the amendments would help support its overall strategic objective of promoting ease of doing business.