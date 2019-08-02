close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2019

Rupee gains

Business

Our Correspondent
August 3, 2019

The rupee appreciated by 30 paisas to Rs159.12 against the dollar on Friday owing to Eid-related foreign inflows and decline in demand for import payments, dealers said.

The domestic currency closed at Rs159.12 to the dollar from the previous day’s closing of Rs159.42 in the interbank foreign exchange market. Local currency continued its recovery for the fifth consecutive day against the dollar in the interbank market, as it appreciated by Rs1.47 since the start of the current week. Dealers said that inflows of home remittances related to Eidul Azha helped the local unit continue its gains for the fifth consecutive day.

The foreign currency market was initiated in the range of Rs159.45 and Rs159.55. The market recorded a day high of Rs159.55 and a low of Rs159.08. Remittances continued to support anemic external account sector in the country. Remittances surged to $22 billion in the last fiscal year of 2018/19. The amount was almost equivalent to export receipts from various countries during the period. C urrency experts said scheduled foreign debt repayments might escalate demand for greenback in the coming days. The exchange rate in open market also witnessed appreciation in the rupee value. The buying and selling of dollar was recorded at Rs158.40/Rs159.40 from the previous day’s closing of Rs158.60/Rs159.60 in the cash ready market.

More From Business