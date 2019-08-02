CDNS sets Rs324bln in net savings target for FY20

ISLAMABAD: The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has revised up the net target for mobilising investment at Rs350 billion for the current fiscal year of 2019/20 compared with Rs324 billion in the receding fiscal year through romoting saving culture, a senior official told APP on Friday.

The directorate increased the gross target at Rs1.570 trillion for FY2020. On a question, the official said the CDNS collected Rs410 billion till June 30, 2019 compared with Rs155 billion in the receding fiscal year. Total savings held by the CDNS stood at Rs1.150 trillion till June 30, while the directorate had Rs774 billion of savings by the same date a year ago, he said.

The official said the directorate collected more savings than expected due to the rationalisation of CDNS certificates’ rates. The CDNS has already increased rates on various savings certificates aimed at romoting savings culture in the country. The CDNS notified the upward revision in the rofit rates for various saving certificates with effect from July 1, 2019, encouraging eople to invest in various schemes of the directorate.

The official said the upward revision of these certificates would generate more revenues that could be utilised as budgetary support by the government to overcome budget deficit roblems. New rate for defence savings certificate has been increased from 12.47 ercent to 13.01 percent, while the rate of special saving certificate from 11.57 to 12.90, and regular income certificate from 12 ercent to 12.96 ercent. Likewise, the rates of savings accounts have been increased from 8.5 ercent to 10.25 percent, while the rates of Bahbood savings certificates and ensioners benefit account were increased from 14.28 ercent to 14.76 percent. The official said the government also increased rates of returns on the short-term (3 months), medium-term (6 months) and longterm (12months) certificates to attract more people towards savings and investments with CDNS.

The new rates for short-term certificates have been increased from 9.8 ercent to 12.08 percent, medium-term from 9.88 ercent to 12.18 and the rate of long-term certificate has been enhanced from 9.98 ercent to 12.28 ercent. The instant revision was made in the backdrop of current market scenario and in accordance with the government’s olicy to rovide a market-based competitive rate of returns to the investors of National Savings, the official said. On another question, he said the directorate has restricted the sale and urchase of prize bond of Rs40,000 and now the customers would cast the articular bond form any bank or convert with any bond, including defence savings and special savings certificates.