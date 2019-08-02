Tax revenue from bonds up 21pc to Rs13.23bln in FY2019

KARACHI: The collection of income tax from prize bonds grew over 21.3 percent to Rs13.23 billion during the last fiscal year of 2018/19 as public increased bet size on winning the money, sources said on Friday.

The Federal Board of Revenue collected Rs10.91 billion in the preceding fiscal year from taxes on winning amounts from prize bonds. FBR sources said prize bonds remained priority area for public investment during the last fiscal year due to attractive prizes.

The investment in prize bonds increased 16.63 percent to Rs946.09 billion till April 2019 compared with Rs811 billion in the same month of the previous year, according to the latest data ofthe State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Prize bond is an investment avenue offered by the National Savings, which gives no premium or profit, but the bond provides a chance after balloting to win up to Rs50 million. The bonds are available with various denominations, such as Rs100, Rs200, Rs750, Rs1,500, Rs7,500, Rs15,000, and Rs25,000.

The finance divisio(budget wing) has restricted the sale of national prize bonds (bearer) of Rs40,000 from last month. Every draw is held quarterly. Lucky draws are organised approximately 36 times annually in major cities. An estimate said 70,600 investors win Rs1.6 billion in prize money in a year.

FBR sources told this scribe that the tax collection from prize, raffle and lottery, however, fell 36 percent to Rs348 million in 2018/19.

It amounted to Rs545.7 million a year earlier. The sources attributed the decline in revenue to slowdown in economy, which discouraged corporate entities to offer such schemes through advertisements and other television shows.

Aggregate collection from prize, raffle lottery and prize bonds posted growth of 18.5 percent to Rs13.58 billion in FY2019. The tax collection stood at Rs11.45 billion in the preceding fiscal year.

The FBR collected 15 percent tax on winning money of prize bonds from return filers and 25 percent from non-filers under a section (156) of Income Tax Ordinance 2001 during the last fiscal year.

Tax rate was 25 percent on the gross amount paid on winning quiz and prize offered by a company for sales promotion.

The sources said the tax collection would increase during the current fiscal year due to changes brought in the tax rates through the Finance Act 2019. After the amendments if an individual is not on the active taxpayer list there will be 100 percent higher tax rate, they added.

Tax rate on winning prize bonds increased to 30 percent for non-filers. However, the tax rate remained at 15 percent for compliant taxpayers.

On wining of promotional items, the tax will be charged at 20 percent from compliant taxpayers. If an individual is not on the active taxpayer list, the tax rate will be 40 percent.