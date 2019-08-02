Two kidnapped children recovered

MANSEHRA: The police on Friday recovered two children who were kidnapped by a group of armed men to settle a land dispute some three weeks ago. “The police in a successful raid finally recovered both the kidnapped cousins,” Zaibullah Khan, the district police officer, told reporters. Khursheed Alam, 11, and his cousin, Abdul Baseer, 10, were kidnapped from Ichrian on July 9. The captors had allegedly shifted them to Kohistan. A police team of Shinkiari and Baffa police stations led by DSP Shinkiari raided various places in upper parts of Hazara. However, they were recovered from Shangla. “We analyzed mobile phone data of key suspect, Sarmad Khan, which led to the recovery of both kidnapped children,” said Zaibullah Khan. He said that the accused managed to flee but hoped they would be arrested soon.