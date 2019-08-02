‘KP government has sanctioned medical college for Mansehra’

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has sanctioned a medical college for Mansehra.

The college would initially be made functional in a mega multistory building abandoned by Education Department near the Ghazikot Township, a posh locality near the city. “Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has formally notified establishment of a medical college after consultations with director general of health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Babar Saleem Swati told reporters here on Friday.

Flanked by Tehsil Nazim Umar Farooq Tanoli, Swati said the establishment of a medical college was a dream of the people of the district which had come true.

“This college would ultimately lead to better health services for the people of not only Hazara but that of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The lawmaker said that multistory building stretched over a wide area at Ghazikot was once used as an elementary college but was later abandoned would be used for the medical college.

“The sanctioned medical college would be affiliated with King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, the only tertiary health care facility in the heart of city,” he said.

Swati thanked the government for sanctioning the first-ever medical college in the upper parts of Hazara, comprising Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, upper and lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas districts.

The MPA said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had also sanctioned gravity flow water supply scheme for Mansehra city and its suburbs which would be completed at a cost of Rs6 billion.