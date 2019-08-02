4 DSPs reshuffled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Four deputy superintendents of police were transferred on Friday.
A notification issued by the Central Police Office on Friday said Izhar Shah was posted DSP Counter-Terrorism Department, Fazal Wahid DSP Admin School of Tactics, Peshawar, Tauheed Khan DSP Saddar Circle and Taj Mohammad DSP Headquarters, Nowshera.
