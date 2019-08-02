close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
August 3, 2019

4 DSPs reshuffled

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 3, 2019

PESHAWAR: Four deputy superintendents of police were transferred on Friday.

A notification issued by the Central Police Office on Friday said Izhar Shah was posted DSP Counter-Terrorism Department, Fazal Wahid DSP Admin School of Tactics, Peshawar, Tauheed Khan DSP Saddar Circle and Taj Mohammad DSP Headquarters, Nowshera.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar