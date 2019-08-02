close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
BR
Bureau report
August 3, 2019

Walk held to pay tribute to police

Peshawar

MARDAN: The police and people from different walks of life on Friday organised a walk to pay tribute to the martyrs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Sajjad Khan, officials of district administration, traders, lawyers, doctors, members of Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) and others were there. The walk started from City Police Station and ended at the Bacha Khan Chowk. Speaking on the occasion, DPO Mohammad Sajjad and other speakers paid rich tribute to the force martyrs. The DPO added that walks, seminars, blood camps and Quran Khwani would be held to pay homage to the martyrs of the KP Police in connection with the Martyrs Day to be observed on August 4.

