KP government increases compensation package for martyred cops

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced increase in the amount of compensation to be paid under the Shuhada package to officials who embrace martyrdom in the line of duty.

It also decided to observe August 4 as “Youm-e-Shuhada.”

This was announced by Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai at a press conference in the Civil Secretariat here on Friday.

He paid rich tributes to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for the sacrifices it rendered in the war against terrorism.

“The provincial government is paying tributes to the cops who fought with valour and gallantry in the war against terrorism and laid down their lives for the nation,” he said. He added that by observing “Youm-e-Shuhada” on August 4 the government wanted to convey to the police force that it was standing by them.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to increase the compensation amount to be paid under the “Shuhada package.”

Giving details about the increase, he said the amount for the martyred constables to inspectors has been increased to Rs10 million.

“For the rank of deputy superintendent of police, the Shuhada package amount has been increased to Rs15 million. For the ranks of superintendent of police to deputy inspector general of police, the government would pay a compensation of Rs20 million,” the minister announced.

He said the police served as the frontline force in the war against terrorism and had the record number of martyrs.

He recalled that a police constable, Muhammad Riaz laid down his life and saved lives of dozens of journalists during a suicide attack on the Peshawar Press Club.

The minister recalled that due to the bravery and strong fight of police force, the confidence of businessmen and people of KP had been restored as many were planning to move to other areas for safety.

He said now normalcy had returned, markets were full of customers and even politicians were meeting with people because of the sacrifices of the security forces.

“The nation will never forget the sacrifices of police force and will continue to remember them with great regard and honour. For this purpose Youm-e-Shuhada will be celebrated with full reverence and respect,” he said.

To a question, Shaukat Yousafzai said the heirs of martyred police cops were getting priority in recruitment in all ranks on the basis of their qualification and age.

“The compensation amount is paid to the family of the martyrs and delay occurs as legal formalities have to be fulfilled,” he added.