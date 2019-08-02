Of politics of production order

PESHAWAR: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser is reluctant to issue the production orders of opposition legislators to enable them to attend the proceedings of the august House.

The assembly rules allow production order of the members of the legislature. It is the sole prerogative of the speaker to issue the production order.

However, following the assertions of his party chief and Prime Minister Imran Khan that those facing money-laundering and corruption charges should not be allowed to speak on the floor of the House or attend the session, the speaker has been using delaying tactics in issuance of the production order for opposition legislators such as former president Asif Ali Zardari, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khwaja Saad Rafiq, Rana Sanaullah, Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership is taking the plea that there is no need to produce those facing corruption charges and production order is only necessary for those whose presence in the House is necessary for some special purpose.

However, the PTI government in Punjab changed the assembly rules of business for issuing the production order of Aleem Khan, who is the lone PTI leader arrested on corruption charges.

The Punjab Assembly rules of business had no provision for production of a member till installation of the incumbent setup.

Speaker Pervez Elahi changed the rules to facilitate the PTI leader. Interestingly, out of 108 days in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody Aleem Khan was produced for about 80 days in the assembly sessions or the standing committees meetings. He was made member of four standing committees to make his production easy.

The powerful former minister Aleem Khan, who has been facing charges of corruption and money-laundering, used to come to the provincial assembly at 10am and remain there till 10pm for attending the so-called meetings of standing committees.

Though he did not do much to review the draft laws, he spent most of the time with family members and friends. The necessity or importance of his presence in the standing committees can be judged from the fact that Aleem Khan resigned from all the four standing committees when he was released on bail and was no more in need of production order.

On the other hand, Speaker National Assembly is still reluctant and employing delaying tactics to issue the production orders of the opposition legislators despite repeated demands from the opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Though former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had asked his PML-N colleagues not to raise voice for his production order, opposition leaders have been asking for production of all the jailed members including the two independent MNAs from tribal districts of South Waziristan and North Waziristan. Both are affiliated with the Pashtun Tahafuz Mocement (PTM). The speaker has even surrendered his power of issuing the production order in the case of Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir, saying he would seek guidelines from the Law Ministry.

If the former president, prime minister and ministers can’t be produced despite being members of the House and charges have yet to be proven against them then why not the rules should be changed and the provision withdrawn once and for all.