NCSW holds seminar on tourism promotion

Islamabad: National Council of Social Welfare (NCSW) organised a one-day seminar titled ‘PM Imran Khan’s Initiatives to Promote Tourism in Pakistan & our Social Responsibilities’ in collaboration with Pakistan Promo Tourism, says a press release.

NCSW Chairman Muhammad Naeem presided the seminar while Member National Assembly Uzma Jadoon was the chief guest. Representatives of civil society, tourism promoters, students, civil servants and other stakeholders attended the seminar.

Uzma Jadoon said that Pakistan has lots of mesmerising tourist attraction places. It is amongst the countries with the most alluring natural beauty. Present government is working to make Pakistan a-tourist friendly state according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This land belongs to the thousand years old civilisations through which Pakistan can attract the tourists around the globe. This land is blessed with countless captivating and breatht aking sights and is surely a Heaven for tourists. From fantastic beaches to glorious peaks, rivers, stunning waterfalls, beautiful lakes, lush green valleys and amazing wildlife. There are historic civilizations like Mohenjo-Daro, Harrapa, Mehergarh and Gandhara, which are worth seeing. Pakistan can earn a lot of revenue and also can provide new job opportunities, she said.

Uzma Jadoon, further said that she belongs to Abbottabad and that’s place is ideal for tourism. We have make these spots accessible to tourists. This will help the local people to earn livelihood but also provide better provisions of life. Other speakers Rizwan Sial, managing director, Pakistan Promo Tourism, Imran Ali, Controller, Department of Tourism Services, Imrana Jalil, social worker, Mussarat Qadeem, ex-education minister, KPK, Rohaila Bangash, MD, NCRD and Faizan Hassan, IPC, said in their addresses that present government is opening the gateway of tourism in Pakistan that will bring prosperity in the country. We have to make our country, a friendly state. Therefore, we have to fulfil our social responsibilities for the success of this initiatives. This will promote the soft and better image of Pakistan in the world.