Cotton bags distributed as part of drive against plastic bags

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr. Shireen M Mazari appreciated the step of the Ministry of Climate Change to impose ban on using polythene bags and to use alternate green bags as part of the Prime Minister’s Clean Green Pakistan Movement. She said the step would not only ensure the safety of human beings but will also contribute to minimise the environmental issues.

The minister expressed these views while addressing a ceremony to distribute the alternate bags among the workers by State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul here at Ministry of Human Rights on Thursday.

Dr Mazari said we need to discourage the use of plastic and polythene bags not only at official level but also at domestic level and for this purpose we need to educate our society about the hazardous and destructive effects of polythene bags. She said climate change had become the most burning issue of the world and the international community was vulnerable to its deadly consequences. "It is a call of time to switch to alternative resources and to eradicate the habit of using plastic and polythene bags," she said.

The minister appreciated the government and Ministry of Climate Change to take the timely and constructive step for the safety of human beings. Minister Zartaj Gul said the ministry had decided to impose a ban on the use of plastic bags in Islamabad from August 14 to ensure the clean and green environment. The cotton bags were later given away to the employees of the Human Rights Ministry.