Vendors demand more cattle markets in Islamabad

Islamabad: Local vendors on Friday demanded more cattle markets in the federal capital, while raising their concern over the financial losses incurred due to imposition of section 144, restricting the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals only to one market in capital.

Over 40 per cent of the local traders from rural areas of the capital, which make half of the Islamabad’s total population of around two million, are associated with the cattle farming business.

They said some years ago, four local cattle markets were allowed to set up in different areas of the city, and they would have to wait for a year to get the reward of their hard work.

Unfortunately, due to high taxes, transportation and cost of fodder, it had become difficult to earn any profit. The markets in Rawat, Bhara Kahu, Tramri and Sarai Kharbooza were not being established where majority of local traders use to brought their animal every year.

A vendor form Shehzad Town, Arsalan said he had been associated with cattle farming business for the last 10 years and use to earned decent profit at Eidul Azha, but this year I am not allowed by the area police to sell my animal even at my own farm house due to implementation of section 144." He said over the last 10 years, he used to take his animals to a nearby Taramri Chowk cattle market, however, this year he could not afford to take dozens of his livestock to I-12 market as it costs heavy amount.