NAB chairman donates Rs500,000 to Pakistan Sweet Home

Islamabad: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said education is key to success as knowledge is the polish of man, says a press releae.

Addressing orphan children of Pakistan Sweet Home here, he urged the children to follow the teachings, Sunnah and footsteps of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) for leading a pious life.

He said the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) was a born-orphan, while mother also passed away in His early childhood.

He advised the children to work hard and have firm belief on Allah for excelling in life as they were enjoying all facilities and better, which even ordinary children were missing.The NAB chairman said himself studied in a mediocre school in Balochistan while the Sweet Home children were studying in quality schools.

He said belonged to a mediocre family and worked hard for achieving success in his life, adding now God had given him every facility one could only imagine.He said NAB would impart one week training to position holder children of Pakistan Sweet Home in recent examinations of both Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Rawalpindi and Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Examination. Chairman donated Rs500,000 to the children of Pakistan Sweet Home.

Earlier, the children of Pakistan Sweet Home warmly welcomed the NAB chairman, by presenting tableau, songs, speeches, etc. The NAB chairman evinced keen interest in events and appreciated performance of the children of Pakistan Sweet Home, Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion Patron-in chief Pakistan Sweet Home Zamurrad Khan, CEO of Pakistan Sweet Home appreciated the good gesture of Honorable Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, chairman NAB for donation of Rs5 lacs from his own pocket.

He said that Pakistan Sweet Home. intends to open a state of the art Cadet College in Gujar Khan to impart quality education among children of Pakistan Sweet Home besides educational faculties in various parts of country without any govt financial help with the help of donors. He lauded the efforts of NAB under the leadership of NAB chairman for eradication of corruption from the country and making NAB a vibrant organisation.