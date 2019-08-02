close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
August 3, 2019

AIOU launches US scholarship projects

Islamabad

A
APP
August 3, 2019

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched US-aided English language proficiency-scholarship programme for its students, enabling them to achieve excellence in their respective discipline.

The program is based on on-going collaboration between the AIOU and Regional English Language Office (RELO), Public Affairs Section of the United States Embassy Islamabad, said a press releases issued here. According to Prof. Dr. Umar Farooq, Chairman English Department, the RELO is also going to fund another Pak ELT Forum project exclusively designed for the English Language Teaching (ELT) community of the country next year, to be conducted by the AIOU.

