Plantation drive along national highways

Islamabad: Following Clean and Green Pakistan campaign launched by the present government, National Highway Authority is gradually planting trees along motorways and national highways throughout the country.

To this effect Parliamentary Secretary for Housing Ms. Tashfeen Safdar Marala, MNA, planted a sapling near Kharain. On this occasion Assistant Commissioner Kharian Faisal Abbas also planted a sapling. Later, she performed ground breaking ceremony of U-Turn at Kharian. The U-Turn is being provided to facilitate the commuters.