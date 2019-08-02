Let’s stop being prisoner of gutters

Problem with almost all Rawalpindi roads, especially the old part of the city, can be boiled down to three principles: “Drainage. Drainage. Drainage.” Whether you have potholes, roadside erosion, cave-ins or ditches, the root of the problem is usually the road’s inability to handle water. All city’s streets have some common traits but Shah Khalid Colony enjoys a distinctive status among them.

“Most of the time, living in Shah Khalid Colony is not bad. But when this darling road turns to gutter water pool after a rain, living in this area can feel more like being stuck in hell,” says Mehdi Zaman.

“If it’s a bazaar road you live on like this colony, you may be literally stuck; at least until the gutter water recedes and bails you out. Until then you’re forever struggling to keep it passable,” adds Mehdi.

“The Monsoon is one of those seasons that makes everyone want to enjoy. Torrents of rain scrub even the dirtiest streets clean and it seems every leaf sparkles. One wants to be out for a walk, loving the bluest sky. But alas, my colony has a sad story to tell,” says Fakhar Abbas.

“In the few strides I turn a corner at the entrance of the colony, my perception changes a full 180 degrees. My previous view was lovely, but this new view literally took my breath away. There was a river-like scenario on the Service Road making it impossible for me to cross over to old Airport Road,” adds Fakhar.

Mohsin Zaidi says: “Have you ever stopped to see how dirty some city streets become, once it rains. For the most part, there is no civic body worker to filter out trash, dirt, yard waste, cigarette butts, oil, fertilisers, pesticides and many other pollutants.”

“Where do these pollutants come from that fill from our streets when it rains? They come from our everyday activities. It is not rare that someone on purpose dumps pollutants directly into storm drains, sadly it does happen,” says Shakeel Turabi.

Azhar Naqvi says: “You and I can make a difference with simple acts. Picking up garbage from our home, throwing it into garbage can, maintaining our cars so they don’t leak fluids, not washing off our driveways into the streets, sweeping up curb areas rather than blowing the debris somewhere else, all add up to cleaner streets.”

“Since pollution is so diffuse, there is not much our sanitation workers can do about it. They of course respond with street sweeping, using vacuum trucks to clean debris, and other efforts to reduce pollutants, but if we all make small efforts to keep our streets clean, it will make a huge difference,” says Matloob-ul-Hasan.