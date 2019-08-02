Transfers, postings

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued a notification of transfer and posting of following officers on Friday. According to the notification Muhammad Aslam has been posted as consultant at the office of Ombudswoman, Muhammad Ansar as Deputy Secretary Local Government, Muhammad Arshad as Director Katchi Abadis, Zaigham Nawaz as Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Attock and Syed Mashad Raza Kazmi as Deputy Secretary Literacy