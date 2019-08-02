Cotton bags distributed as part of drive against plastic bags

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr. Shireen M Mazari appreciated the step of the Ministry of Climate Change to impose ban on using polythene bags and to use alternate green bags as part of the Prime Minister’s Clean Green Pakistan Movement.

She said the step would not only ensure the safety of human beings but will also contribute to minimise the environmental issues. The minister expressed these views while addressing a ceremony to distribute the alternate bags among the workers by State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul here at Ministry of Human Rights on Thursday.

Dr Mazari said we need to discourage the use of plastic and polythene bags not only at official level but also at domestic level and for this purpose we need to educate our society about the hazardous and destructive effects of polythene bags.

She said climate change had become the most burning issue of the world and the international community was vulnerable to its deadly consequences. "It is a call of time to switch to alternative resources and to eradicate the habit of using plastic and polythene bags," she said.

The minister appreciated the government and Ministry of Climate Change to take the timely and constructive step for the safety of human beings. Minister Zartaj Gul said the ministry had decided to impose a ban on the use of plastic bags in Islamabad from August 14 to ensure the clean and green environment.

The cotton bags were later given away to the employees of the Human Rights Ministry. APP adds: Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said the federal capital will embrace complete ban on polythene or plastic bags by 14 August where other biodegradable alternates are allowed to overcome plastic pollution.

Talking to this agency, he said the Ministry of Climate Change under the legislation namely the statutory regulatory order (SRO) approved by the cabinet gave liberty for the plastic bag producers to adopt innovative substitutes for polythene bags.

Like jute, cotton, recycle and reusable plastic bags and biodegradable organic solutions namely potato starch bags were permissible, he added. He added that environmental sciences students had come up with many out of the box solutions which could be replicated for the better good of the masses and the ecology.

“At present around 55 billion plastic bags are being produced in the country as compared to 10 million bags in 1990 which is worrying,” he said. He said the mass awareness campaign had been kicked off in the federal capital which would focus mass public awareness.

It meant not only to shun the use of polythene bags rather a behavioural change in the society to avoid damaging the environment and ecosystem which was already facing threats due to climate change, he added.

“A student at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University has developed a biodegradable plastic bag made of starch from mango seed which is appreciable and the ministry will take up such solutions to phase out polythene bags,” Amin Aslam said. The adviser mentioned that 80 per cent of the urban flooding was caused because of plastic bags choking most of the sewers and drains.

He added that we had also banned Oxo-biodegradable plastic bags which were more lethal then polythene.

It used to get reduced into tiny shreds after decomposition on exposure with the environment which then goes into the water resultantly consumed by the fish and aquatic life coming back into the food chain.

It had serious impacts on human health and environment, he said. Two months back we have received information from Gilgit-Baltistan authorities that a record snowfall during the past five years has been recorded.

This could lead to serious floods happening in the country where on this intimation we wrote letters to all chief secretaries to take pre-emptive measures to deal with any expected flood like situation, he said in a query to the occurrence of urban flooding incidents in Karachi and flood like situation in other vicinities.