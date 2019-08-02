close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2019

Cops rewarded

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2019

LAHORE: The DIG Operations, Lahore, distributed cash awards worth Rs 592,000 among 164 police officers and officials on their best performance to control crime and maintain law and order in the City.

Twenty-five inspectors, 22 sub-inspectors, 25 ASIs, 29 head constables, 58 constables and five lady constables received the cash awards. Inspectors Rehan Zia, Javed Siddique, Masoodur Rehman and Zaheerud Din were among those who received the cash awards.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore