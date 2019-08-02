Cops rewarded

LAHORE: The DIG Operations, Lahore, distributed cash awards worth Rs 592,000 among 164 police officers and officials on their best performance to control crime and maintain law and order in the City.

Twenty-five inspectors, 22 sub-inspectors, 25 ASIs, 29 head constables, 58 constables and five lady constables received the cash awards. Inspectors Rehan Zia, Javed Siddique, Masoodur Rehman and Zaheerud Din were among those who received the cash awards.