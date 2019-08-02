close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
August 3, 2019

IG for starting promotion process for Elite Force

Lahore

 
August 3, 2019

Our correspondent

LAHORE :Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan has said the process for the promotions of Elite Force officials should be started at as soon as possible according to their seniority and merit so that officials of Elite Force.

He expressed these view while addressing officers at a meeting held at Elite Training Centre, Bedian, on Friday. He said that if Elite Force officials moved to another district for an operation, their food and stay would be the responsibility of the local DPO and any DPO found guilty of carelessness in this regard will be held accountable.

The IG also witnessed mock exercise at the training centre to counter terrorists, fire practice and other professional skills of Special Operation Unit.

