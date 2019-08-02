HED directed to ensure high college enrolment

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht has said that the Higher Education Department (HED) must ensure enrolment of more students in colleges which will prove its performance.

He said this while presiding over a meeting organised by chief minster’s special monitoring unit (SMU) to analyse the Higher Education Department’s three-month performance. A special representation must be given to private universities in the Universities’ Act; the minister said adding that addition of community colleges for provision of two-year degree would provide a positive impact.

He argued that the imposition of equal charter on all universities would provide positive results in eliminating issues in establishing local campuses. He went on saying that accession of faculty and internship programmes would be fruitful and it was the need of the time that technical education must be provided in connection with formal education.

The minister enforced that the previous government didn’t give attention to more than 8,000 vacant posts in colleges, but the current government, despite the lack of funds, was adopting other resources for completion of colleges and to minify the inadequacy of teachers.

Higher Education Minister Yasir Humayun informed the meeting that preparation of Universities Act had been completed which would be imposed after the Cabinet approval. He explained that according to the Act, no university would be allowed to open a sub-campus in any other division.

The Punjab government will establish a university in each division, he said adding that all the colleges would be authorised to grant the degree under the concerned and divisional university. The minister explained that the system of giving several departments the level of university had damaged the status of local universities in international rankings.

The Minister for Industry Mian Aslam Iqbal suggested that services of PhD scholars could be availed in order to subsidise lack of teachers. He drew attention of the meeting towards counselling of matriculates so that they could be able to choose their subjects for their career.

The chief minister’s adviser Dr Salman Shah, Head Special Monitoring Unit (SMU) Fazeel Asif, members of Planning & Development and the secretaries concerned were also present in the meeting.