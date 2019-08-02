Man held for harassing woman

LAHORE’: Police have arrested a man who publicly harassed a woman. The woman on her Twitter account uploaded a video showing a young man on a bike and harrassing her. The woman demanded police action.

Capital City Police Officer BA Nasir took strict notice of the incident and directed Sadr SP Ahsan Saifullah for speedy action. The SP took up the matter and with the help of motorbike number arrested the culprit identified as Tayyab Ahmed, a resident of Westwood Colony, Raiwind. Chung police registered an FIR against him under sections 1875/19,294/268 PPC.

The CCPO appreciated the prompt action by the Sadr division police. Harassing women is unfortunate. The people from all walks of life should come forward to root out this emerging evil social evil," he said.

Rescue 1122: The Punjab Emergency Service director general has said that Rescue 1122 is responding to over 990 road accidents on a daily basis in Punjab. He expressed these views while chairing a monthly performance review meeting of all emergency operations across Punjab at Rescue Headquarters on Friday to ensure uniform standards of the service and smooth service delivery.

The meeting was attended by the heads of all wings of Rescue 1122 and other officers of the headquarters. The DG said average 1,003 people suffered injuries in the road accidents across the province while motorbikes were involved in 80 per cent of accidents. Punjab Emergency Service rescued 102,483 victims while responding to 102,533 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes during the month of July 2019 across the province.

The DG was informed that out of 102,533 emergencies, 26,999 road crashes were reported in which 243 precious lives were lost. He was informed that Rescue 1122 responded to 26,999 road accidents, 58,560 medical emergencies, 1,267 fire incidents, 3,041 crime incidents, 205 drowning incidents, 123 building collapses, five explosion and 12,333 miscellaneous operations.