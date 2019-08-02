4-year BS to replace 2-year BA, MA from next session

LAHORE: Instead of traditional BA/BSc programmes, public and private colleges across Punjab will offer Associate Degree from the coming academic session as part of the government’s plan to abolish two-year bachelors’ and master’s degree.

This was stated by Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri and Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz while addressing a press conference here Friday.

It is pertinent to mention here that as per the HEC, students who were enrolled or registered in BA/BSc programmes on or before December 31, 2018 are allowed until December 31, 2020 to complete their programmes and receive the BA or BSc degrees, as applicable.

They said the world over a four-year bachelor’s degree was being offered. They said initially the Associate Degree in colleges would be offered under the annual system of examination and would finally be offered under semester system in a phased manner.

Raja Yasir Humayun while explaining the change said initially that would be more like a change in nomenclature like if someone wanted to do BCom he/she would be issued Associate Degree in Commerce.

Dr Tariq Banuri said universities across the country were asked in 2017 to abolish traditional BA/BSc and MA/MSc programme to launch a four-year BS programme. “Now is the time for implementation,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that under the new four-year degree programme anyone desiring to quit after two years would be awarded an Associate Degree in that particular subject. In order to facilitate the transition, universities and colleges offering Associate Degree programmes will be allowed to move gradually from their current programme offerings to the fulfillment of the new requirements. In the first year of the transition, the scheme of studies currently being offered in BA/BSc programmes may be adapted, with minimum changes, for the Associate Degree pro forma provided.

Dr Tariq Banuri said by the end of 2020, the colleges and universities would be in a position to make the transition smoothly. The HEC will be in coordination with the higher education institutions (HEIs) to identify and overcome all possible challenges for this transition. To a question, Dr Banuri said the Associate Degree programmes would be offered across Pakistan.

Workshop: A workshop on e-portfolio was held at University of Education (UoE) here on Friday. According to a press release, Dr John Achrazoglou from University of Iowa, USA, conducted the workshop. A large number of students from Department of English attended the event and termed it helpful in developing their own e-portfolio for upcoming professional life.

Dr John Achrazoglou discussed many useful websites helpful in building up e-portfolio and students tried developing their own e-portfolios. He also guided the students about the layout of a good e-portfolio, e-portfolio design, content, types, importance and its characteristics.

UoE Township Campus, Acting Principal Dr Ahsan Bashir expressed the hope that the students would benefit from the workshop. Meanwhile, Punjab University (PU) Department of Information Management (DoIM) organised two-day workshop titled Qualitative Research Essentials.

Department of Information Management Chairman Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Assistant Professor Dr Syeda Hina Batool, faculty members and a large number of MPhil/PhD scholars from different public and private universities attended the workshop. Dr Khalid, Dr Hina and Ghulam Murtaza were the resource persons who led four informative sessions, including use of NVivo software in qualitative research.