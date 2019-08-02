close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
AFP
August 3, 2019

Four footballers get life bans for Asian match-fixing

Sports

AFP
August 3, 2019

KUALA LUMPUR: Four players have been banned for life for match-fixing at the AFC Cup, the Asian Football Confederation said Friday. Kursanbek Sheratov from Kyrgyzstan was found guilty of fixing a match involving his club Dordoi FC in the 2017 AFC Cup, Asia’s second-tier continental competition.

Kyrgyz players Vladimir Verevkin and Iliaz Alimov were found guilty of fixing one or more matches involving their side FC Alay. And Tajikistan’s Abduaziz Mahkamov manipulated AFC Cup matches involving FC Alay in 2017 and 2018.

