Aqeel awarded gold medal by SJAS

KARACHI: Pakistan’s ace tennis star Aqeel Khan was on Friday awarded gold medal by Sports Journalists Association of Sindh (SJAS) here at Karachi Gymkhana.

The 3rd Rashid Siddiqui Talent and SJAS Awards and Seminar on Sports Journalists as Peace Ambassadors was also attended by former Pakistan hockey captain and current chief selector Manzoor Junior, co-chairman of Pakistan Snooker and Billiards Association Alamgir Sheikh, SJAS patrons Dr Junaid Ali Shah and Dr Farhan Essa, Sindh Olympic Association’s (SOA) secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput, former KCCA secretary Jamil Ahmed, Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) secretary Asif Azeem and sports organiser Ghulam Mohammad Khan.

Aqeel thanked SJAS for honouring him. He said he was ready for the Davis Cup tie against India next month. He said there were more tennis facilities than there were in the past but the players lacked discipline.

Dr Junaid hailed SJAS’s untiring efforts for promoting talented athletes by holding such awards functions in their honour. Dr Farhan said SJAS had been playing a significant role in sports promotion.

Manzoor Junior also was moved by the thick gathering. “I have never seen such a good function,” he said. He also appreciated SJAS efforts for the promotion of sports in the province.

Dr Muhammad Ali Shah Gold Medal was awarded to senior sports journalist Mirza Iqbal Baig. Rashid Ali Siddiqui Talent Award was given to Pakistan women cricketer Fatima Sana Khan, cueist Zulfiqar Qadir, eight-year-old table tennis player Arham Bin Farrukh, special athlete Sajida Bibi and emerging table tennis star Hoor Fahad.

SJAS Special Award was given to Pakistan’s tenpin bowler Ali Soorya, Guinness world record holder and national mixed martial arts (MMA) champion Rashid Naseem and Pakistan baseball captain Shiraz Asif.

Sports journalists and SJAS members Alam Zeb Safi, Yawar Abbas, Shahzaib Baig, Shahzada Moin, Ali Hasan and Ehsan Khan were presented SJAS Sports Journalists awards.