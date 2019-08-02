Ronaldo is the best, says Kohli

NEW DELHI: The world’s number one batsman, Virat Kohli, said Friday that Cristiano Ronaldo remains the world’s top footballer.

Kohli said that the Portuguese goalscorer remains a superstar even at the age of 34. “For me, Cristiano is above everyone else. His commitment and work ethic is unmatched. He wants it that bad - you can see it every game,” Kohli told the FIFA website.

“In my opinion he has taken on more challenges and succeeded at all of them. He’s the most complete player I have seen and his work ethic, as I mentioned, is unmatched. “He inspires people. I don’t think many people do that. He’s also a leader and I love that.”