India, West Indies regroup post World Cup

LAUDERHILL, Florida: After a disappointing ICC World Cup 2019 campaign, West Indies will eye a winning start to their month-long home season as they face India in the opening T20I of the three-match here on Saturday (today).

West Indies won just two games at the ICC World Cup 2019, finishing ahead of only Afghanistan in the points table. However, a switch to the shortest format makes them a formidable side, with some explosive T20 players in their ranks. The return of T20 specialists all-rounder Kieron Pollard and spinner Sunil Narine will add more fuel to the vibrant Carlos Brathwaite-led side.

India, on the other hand, will look to maintain their consistent run in limited-overs cricket. The series also presents opportunities for young guns like Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and a few others to cement their spots in the national side.

India registered a 125-run win when these two sides last met, during the World Cup. In T20Is, they last met in November 2018, when Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant’s blitz powered India to a thrilling last-ball win, as they completed a 3-0 whitewash at home.

India captain Virat Kohli wants his side to be consistent if they are to challenge the mercurial West Indies side. “There’s no option but to get up again and work hard, do the same things over and over again. Consistency and success is nothing but repeating the same things day in and day out. It’s very tough.”

With rain predicted for most of the day, chances of getting a full 40-over game seem bleak. Both captains might be tempted to field first, considering the weather and short ground dimensions at the Regional Park Stadium.