Sat Aug 03, 2019
AFP
August 3, 2019

Pro-Brexit supporter jailed

World

LONDON: A 64-year-old Londoner was jailed for 18 weeks on Friday for phoning in death threats against members of parliament he thought were trying to delay Brexit, prosecutors said.

Robert Vidler denied the charges, explaining to the police that he sometimes lent his phone to friends when he was drunk, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said. Vidler was found guilty of causing harm to parliamentary staff who listened to the voicemail messages he left for both ruling Conservative and opposition Labour MPs.

All six MPs targeted have expressed alarm at Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s threat to take Britain out of the EU in October, even if this means leaving without a negotiated agreement with Brussels. Labour’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer “was called ‘a traitor’ and Vidler threatened to kill the MP,” the CPS statement said.

