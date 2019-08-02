Hypocrites galore

Our forefathers built our nation on the principles of unity, faith and discipline. Unity is very important to gain strength against the challenges posed by today’s political climate. Since our Independence, the nation has sadly failed to stand together on a united front and shows such comradery rarely. However, our people are uniting now not to fight a common enemy that has plagued us since our birth as a nation, but against it.

We do not stand united against the destitution that has wracked our country at the hands of corrupt elements, but make it more difficult for officials to punish it. We show unprecedented solidarity in the idea of shielding ourselves from the accountability drive, and tax evaders are uniting to stay away from paying taxes. We blame our leadership for every ill in society but are not interested in taking the blame for anything because we work for ourselves whilst putting down everyone else. Unless the people unite for the betterment of the country by sacrificing self-interest, none of our leaders will be able to take the country forward.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA