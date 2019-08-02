close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
August 3, 2019

No more negativity

August 3, 2019

This refers to the letters ‘Appropriate speeches ‘ (August 1) by Dr Najeeb A Khan and Yasira Mansoor. I agree with the writers and would like to give my view regarding this important issue. It seems that many people have been appreciating the speech our PM gave in DC.

Our PM represents our nation and by criticising his political opponents so harshly in front of an international audience, instead of speaking on what he has done for the nation, he has brought all attention to negativity and our flaws. This will not help us to draw the investors we desperately need to fix our current economic situation.

Soda Akram

Kech

