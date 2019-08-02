The future of education

Education in Pakistan is overseen by the federal Ministry of Education and the provincial governments, whereas the federal government mostly assists in curriculum development, accreditation and in the financing of research and development. The state is required to offer free and compulsory education to children between the ages of five and sixteen. Despite this, Pakistan still has one of the lowest literacy rates in the world and the second largest population of children without schooling. In addition, the allocation of government funds is skewed towards higher education, allowing the upper income class to reap the majority of the benefits of public subsidy on education. Lower education institutions such as primary schools suffer under such conditions as the lower income classes are unable to enjoy subsidies and quality education. As a result, Pakistan has one of the lowest rates of literacy in the world and the lowest among countries of comparative resources and socio-economic situations.

It is the government’s most essential obligation to educate the people and implement its literacy policies in letter and spirit. A nation’s literacy index reflects the ratio of awareness and participation of its individual’s multi-standing in all areas of life. The media should promote the need for education as the topmost priority of the nation. Only when the citizens are educated will social evils tend to diminish. Population control, unemployment and criminal activity shall only be curbed when our society’s individuals are allowed access to quality education and when the divide between government and private schools education is narrowed down as far as is possible, leaving behind a befitting environment for the satisfaction of children of all social classes and mediums. I hope that laws will be formed which fine families not sending their children to schools. Rigorous and consistent efforts by the ruling party are necessary to prioritize this matter. We must remember that we are all people who deserve to get the best chances at life as possible. By doing this not only will our nation prosper, it will also serve as the preservation of our children’s future as they will be well equipped to start working life.

Aamnah Mansoor

Lahore