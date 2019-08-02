LDA to identify land for Naya Pakistan Housing project

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to find a suitable piece of land in the City for Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

Presiding over a meeting on Naya Pakistan Housing Project at the LDA head office Friday, he said that arrangements should be made for provision of 2,000 kanals of land for construction of low-cost housing units and residential apartments under the Naya Pakistan Project.

Secretary Housing Naseem Sadiq, LDA Vice-Chairman SM Imran, LDA DG Usman Moazzam, DG Punjab Housing & Town Planning Authority Liaquat Chattha, Additional DG LDA Rana Tikka Khan, Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan, General Secretary Housing Task Force Atif Ayub and other officers concerned were also present.

Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that matters regarding provision of land in the LDA City should be finalised as soon as possible so that construction work on low-cost apartments and houses could be started in Lahore.

Matters regarding construction style, material and other matters were reviewed in detail. Earlier, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, along with secretary housing, vice-chairman, DG and Additional DG LDA visited three sites for selecting the land for Naya Pakistan Housing Project.