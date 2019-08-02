close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2019

Two kidnapped children recovered

National

August 3, 2019

MANSEHRA: The police on Friday recovered two children who were kidnapped by a group of armed men to settle a land dispute some three weeks ago. "The police in a successful raid finally recovered both the kidnapped cousins," Zaibullah Khan, the DPO, told reporters. Khursheed Alam, 11, and his cousin, Abdul Baseer, 10, were kidnapped from Ichrian on July 9. The captors had allegedly shifted them to Kohistan. A police team raided various places in upper parts of Hazara. However, they were recovered from Shangla.

